‘CBI targeting family’: YSRCP protest rally against YS Bhaskar Reddy's arrest

The CBI has arrested Bhaskar Reddy for criminal conspiracy, murder, and causing disappearance of evidence.

news Politics

A rally was organised in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Sunday, April 16 to protest the arrest of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI arrested Bhaskar Reddy from his residence in Pulivendula and shifted him to Hyderabad, where he will be produced before a magistrate.

Bhaskar Reddy's supporters took out a rally in Kadapa town to protest against his arrest. Shops and business establishments also remained closed as a mark of protest. The rally was held from R&B Guest House to the Old Bus Stand. Wearing black badges, Bhaskar Reddy's supporters staged a protest on the Kadapa-Tadipatri highway. The protesters set afire an effigy to protest against what they call the biased approach of the CBI.

MLA R Shivaprasad Reddy alleged that the CBI was targeting Avinash Reddy's family members instead of taking action against the guilty. Municipal Chairman Varaprasad also participated in the protest and condemned Bhaskar Reddy's arrest.

Meanwhile, former MLA Vardarajula Reddy criticised YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for organising rallies and staging protests. He said the CBI acted as per law to arrest Bhaskar Reddy but it was surprising that the ruling party organised the protest.

The CBI has booked Bhaskar Reddy for criminal conspiracy, murder, and causing disappearance of evidence.

Read: Uncle murdered, cousin implicated: CM Jagan's YSRCP haunted by a murky case