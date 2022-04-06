CBI starts probe against IOA president Narinder Batra over alleged misuse of funds

It was alleged in the complaint that Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds was used for personal benefits of Batra, officials said.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds, officials said on Wednesday. The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality, they said. It was alleged in the complaint that Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds was used for personal benefits of Batra, the officials said.

A turf war between Batra and Hockey India surfaced recently after he sent a terse communication to the sports federation, questioning the performance of the men's hockey team in tournaments. After Batra's missive, Olympian and member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team Aslam Sher Khan questioned Batra over his interest in matters of Hockey India. Khan said being the FIH (International Hockey Federation) chief, Batra's interference in Hockey India's operations is a clear case of 'conflict of interest'.

"Definitely, it is conflict of interest by Batra. He is the FIH president and being in that post, he can in no way interfere in the affairs of a national federation," said Khan, who has challenged in the Delhi High Court some irregular appointments in HI, including that of Batra as a 'life memberâ€™.

Meanwhile, Mumtaz Khan scored a hat-trick as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed a lowly Malaysia 4-0 to end its pool engagements with an unbeaten record in the FIH Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth before Tuesday's tie, India scored four field goals -- three by Mumtaz (10th, 26th, 59th minutes) and one by Sangita Kumari (11th).

India, thus, finished on top of Pool D with maximum nine points from three wins out of as many matches.

The Indian had earlier defeated Wales 5-1 before getting the better of formidable Germany 2-1 in their first two pool games.

India will now face South Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday.