CBI seizes Rs 20 cr after searches at the properties of ex-WAPCOS CMD, others

A senior CBI officer said that a case was registered against Rajender Gupta and his family members on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, May 2, conducted searches and seized Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises belonging to Rajender Gupta, former chief managing director of WAPCOS, a water and power consultancy that comes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and his family members. A senior CBI officer said that a case was registered against Rajender and his family members on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

The searches were conducted at 19 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Sonepat, and Ghaziabad at residential and commercial premises belonging to the accused persons. During the searches, cash to the tune of Rs 20 crore, incriminating documents, and digital devices were recovered from the possession of the accused.

After retiring from service, Rajender had started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based out of Delhi. The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonepat, and Chandigarh.