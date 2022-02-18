CBI says IIT-M student Fathima died by suicide, rules out mental harassment



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its final report, has concluded that 19-year-old Fathima Latheef, who was found dead at her hostel at IIT-Madras, died by suicide. In its report, the CBI reportedly said that Fathima was homesick. The CBIâ€™s report came to a similar conclusion as the report already submitted by the special investigation team probing Fathimaâ€™s death in 2019, a report in The Hindu states.

Fathima Latheef, a native of Kollam, was a first-year Humanities student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chennai. She was found dead at her hostel in November 2019, and had allegedly named one of her professors in her suicide note. A special investigation team of the Tamil Nadu police was constituted to probe her death after her family alleged that she was driven to suicide.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Tamil Nadu, S Easwaramoorthy in his report in 2019 had also stated that Fathima died by suicide and that she was feeling homesick.

The Kotturpuram police of Chennai initially commenced an investigation into the case. After finding a suicide note on her mobile phone, her father Abdul Latheef alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and harassment, which pushed her to take her own life. Fathimaâ€™s father met the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu and there were student protests on the college campus following her death. The state government then transferred the case to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch who reported that it was a case of suicide. The case was then handed over to the CBI in December 2019.

Fathimaâ€™s family, however, has said that they are not satisfied with the CBI report, and that they would file objections to the 2,000-page report presented by the agency. Advocate Mohammed Shah PA, counsel for Fathima's family, told the media, "We have serious objections to the CBI's final report stating that it was suicide. The court has now issued notices to the parents of the victim and the matter is now posted for hearing on February 28. We will file strong objections pointing out certain serious lapses in the investigation."

He said that the CBI does not have an answer for why Fathima had mentioned in her suicide note the name of a professor for harassing her.

Shah said, "The warden seems to be highly enthusiastic to explain to the CBI that Fathima had homesickness and the CBI had taken his statement on face value. The CBI concludes that Fathima is having psychological issues. We want the CBI to answer as to why the girl did not mention the name of any other professor except one. We will raise this issue during the judicial hearing."