CBI files chargesheet against Andhra man over derogatory comments against judiciary

The CBI had earlier registered a case against 16 accused and took over 12 FIRs from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on orders from the High Court.

news Crime

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against one Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy for allegedly posting defamatory content against High Court and Supreme Court judges on social media, officials said on Thursday. The agency had registered a case on November 11 last year against 16 accused and took over 12 FIRs from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Andhra Pradesh on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It was alleged that personnel occupying posts of prominence in Andhra Pradesh intentionally targeted the judiciary and made derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges following some verdicts delivered by judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said the CBI got the objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts and accounts were removed from the internet. The agency filed its chargesheet before a court in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. "During the course of investigation, the said accused was arrested on July 9, 2021 at Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) and presently he is in judicial custody. Searches were also conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Kadapa which led to recovery of incriminating documents," Joshi added.

In the case, the role of a Lok Sabha member, Nandigam Suresh, and Amanchi Krishna Mohan, both from the YSRCP, are under scanner, and both have been examined by the agency in its effort to unearth a ‘larger conspiracy’, according to officials. The 16 accused have been booked for intentionally provoking, promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will, criminal intimidation, publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and other relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

In an earlier hearing in October, 2020, the HC had observed that the comments made against the judiciary by some YSRCP leaders on social media were “perilous to democracy.” The court had orally observed that comments made on social media by Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, YSRCP MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, Nandigam Suresh and other leaders of the ruling party amounted to an attack on the judiciary.