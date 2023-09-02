Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka has fulfilled its obligation, CWMA to SC

In its reply filed before the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has said that Karnataka has fulfilled its directions by releasing a total of 149898 cusec of water between August 12 to August 26.

On August 25, Karnataka submitted before the top court that it has already released water pursuant to the directions passed by the CWMA and it takes three days time for water to travel to Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court said that it does not possess any expertise in the matter and sought a report from CWMA on Tamil Nadu’s plea. "We find that it will be appropriate that the CWMA submits its report as to whether the directions issued by it for discharge of water have been complied with or not," ordered the bench.

Through an affidavit, the CWMA told the Supreme Court that “the State of Karnataka has fulfilled the directions of CWMA by releasing a total of 149898 cusec of water at Biligundulu from 12.08.2023 to 26.08.2023.” It also said that in its 23rd meeting held on August 29, Karnataka has been directed to ensure realization of flows at Biligundulu at the rate of 5000 cusec, starting from August 29 for the next 15 days.

Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to Karnataka to ensure that the directions issued by CWMA are fully implemented and the stipulated monthly releases during the remaining period of the current water year are also given full effect. Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that it would be a challenging task for Karnataka to release 5,000 cusec everyday as per CWMA order.

In its affidavit filed earlier in the matter, the Karnataka government had told the Supreme Court that Tamil Nadu's application demanding release of water from river Cauvery is wholly misconceived as it is based on an erroneous assumption that this water year is a normal water year and not a distressed water year.

The written reply filed by State’s Water Resources Department said that Karnataka is not obliged to ensure water prescribed for a normal year because a distress condition has arisen in the Cauvery basin due to the failure of the southwest monsoon.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the matter for further hearing on September 6. The Cauvery river water dispute has been a flashpoint between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from the days of British rule in the country.