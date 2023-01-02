Cauvery or Krishnaraja Wodeyar? BJP leaders disagree on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway name

The much awaited 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to 90 minutes.

The ambitious 10-lane expressway connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru, which was supposed to be opened for the public by the end of 2022, is still under construction in some sections. However, politicians have begun arguing over the name for the expressway, which is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to 90 minutes.

Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Simha had earlier written to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, suggesting that the highway be named after the Cauvery river. In a letter to Gadkari dated December 21, Pratap gave the example of the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and Narmada Expressway in Madhya Pradesh, saying, “Rivers have shaped history, culture, traditions and faith in our country.”

On the other hand, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader SM Krishna has made representations to both CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging that the expressway be named after erstwhile ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. The former Wodeyar king ruled the kingdom of Mysuru from 1894 to 1940, and is known for efficient administration and development projects. “During his rule between 1902 and 1940, Nalwadi Krishnaraja had taken up several development projects including the Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS), the lifeline of farmers in the region, the hydroelectric project at Shivanasamudra, formation of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel plant, Bhadravathi, KR Hospital, Sandalwood oil factory and Mysore Sugar Mill among others,” Deccan Herald quoted SM Krishna as saying. The demand to name the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar was also echoed by Congress leaders Dinesh Gooligowda and Madhu G Madegowda.

The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is 177 kilometres long and is expected to cut travel time between the cities to about 90 minutes. The work for this project began in 2019. While the new route is similar to the old highway, it will now bypass six towns — Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna. It also includes 72 major and minor bridges, 41 vehicle underpasses, 13 pedestrian underpasses, four rail overbridges and two rest stops.

