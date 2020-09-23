Caught on camera: TN Minister's PA kidnapped at knifepoint, rescued hours later

The PA Karnan was abducted at knifepoint by four men from his office in Udumalpet on Wednesday.

In a crime that has shocked Tamil Nadu, the personal assistant of Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan was kidnapped from the MLA’s office on Wednesday morning. The four people who kidnapped Karnan from his office in Udumalpet, Tiruppur at 11.30 am were caught on camera. They abandoned him in Dhali police limits on the same day, from where he was rescued.

Karnan has been working out of his office in Ansari Road of Udumalpet.

CCTV footage from his house shows a car pulling up near the location. A young man, whose face is covered with a piece of cloth, can then be seen walking towards the door and waiting. Within seconds, another three people with masks can be seen coming out of the house with Karnan, holding him at knifepoint, and rushing towards the car. The men are then seen forcing Karnan into the car as he appears to put up resistance.

The Tiruppur and Coimbatore police immediately beefed up the checking and patrol of vehicles. Karnan was rescued within a few hours of the crime.

Speaking to TNM, a police official from Udumalpet DSP Ravikumar’s office said, “The detainee was let off by the kidnappers after travelling till Dhally police limits. The officials are trying to zero in on the accused. They are currently questioning the personal assistant. The exact reason for the kidnap will be known only after the investigation.”

An office assistant, who was present at the time of the incident, was also interrogated by the police. According to police, she told the officers that “they locked me inside the office and took the PA in the car. I was able to see him being taken and I started shouting. The kidnapper also carried a knife in his hand.”

Udumalpet police inspector Pugazhenthi said, “The kidnappers abandoned him and fled the spot. The Dhally police rescued him from the police station limits. The officials are questioning Karnan.”

A team of Tiruppur police led by Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal is trying to trace the accused. Further investigations are ongoing.

(This is a developing story)