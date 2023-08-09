Caste census in UP: Allahabad HC seeks govt response, Mayawati says BJP not ready for it

The Allahabad High Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition seeking caste census in the state. The order was issued by the division bench of Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar on the petition of a social worker Kali Shankar of Gorakhpur on Tuesday, August 8.

The petitioner has said that the enumeration of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been done and they are 15% and 7.5% respectively. He has stated that they are being given facilities according to the population but the caste census of other backward castes has not been done for decades.

The petitioner requested that the caste census of OBCs should be done so that the exact number can be known and they can be given benefits accordingly. The court will hear the petition after four weeks.

Mayawati for caste census in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Wednesday, August 9 said that now that the Patna High Court has approved the caste census being done by the Bihar government, the focus is now on Uttar Pradesh where a similar census is being sought. She said that the demand for a caste census in Uttar Pradesh was gaining ground but the ruling BJP was not prepared for it.

She said that the BSP wants a caste census to be held across the country. Mayawati further said that caste census was essential to ensure social justice and also bring the weaker sections of society into the social mainstream and also for overall development of the nation.