Cash, gold seized as Lokayukta raids former KR Puram Tahsildar's properties in B'luru

Lokayukta officials conducted raids on Wednesday at multiple locations belonging to former KR Puram Tahsildar Ajit Rai in Bengaluru. The raids were initiated based on suspicions of Rai possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. At least 10 locations across the city are currently being searched as part of the ongoing operation.

During the raid at Rai's residence in Sahakarnagar, the Lokayukta teams seized a significant amount of unaccounted cash and gold ornaments. The exact total of the seized assets is yet to be disclosed.

Ajit Rai, who was recently transferred from his position as Tehsildar of KR Puram, has previously faced suspension for his alleged involvement with a builder and several companies in encroaching Storm Water Drains (SWD). Last year, after the city witnessed floods, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had taken measures to clear encroachments on SWDs.

The raids conducted by the Lokayukta are not limited to Bengaluru alone. Similar operations are reported to be underway in Raichur and Chikkamagaluru districts, where Lokayukta officials are raiding premises of officers accused of corruption and amassing disproportionate assets.