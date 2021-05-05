Case positivity rate in Bengaluru spikes as number of tests reduce on Sunday

Bengaluru accounted for nearly half of the cases reported in Karnataka, and has over 60% of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The COVID-19 case positivity rate in Bengalurur spiked to a massive 55.10% on Sunday from 31.21% on Saturday, according to a health bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) published on Monday. This is reportedly a result of the reduced number of tests on Sunday, which was only 40,128. Out of 40,128 tests done a total of 22,112 came out positive. Case positivity rate is the number of people getting a positive test result for every 100 people tested. The number of tests however once again increased on Monday to 63,506 out of which 20,870 people tested positive, which caused the positivity rate to drop back down to 32.86%.

The total number of active cases in Bengaluru crossed the three-lakh mark on Monday with the 20,870 new COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported a total of 44,631 new COVID-19 cases, meaning Bengaluru alone accounted for nearly half of the cases reported in the state.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka currently stands at 4,64,363 out of which around 3 lakh cases are in Bengaluru. Other districts that have a high number of active cases are Tumakuru with 16,609 cases; Mysuru 15,886; Bellari 11,462; Kalaburagi 10,027; Hassan 9,882; and Bengaluru Rural with 9,814 cases.

On Monday, the districts that recorded a high number of new COVID-19 cases apart from Bengaluru are Mysuru (2,293 cases); Hassan (2278 cases); Tumakuru (1,636 cases); Mandya (1,506 cases); Bellari (1,208 cases); and Kalaburagi (1,162 cases).

The number of deaths in Bengaluru went from 115 on Sunday to 132 on Monday. Karnataka, meanwhile, reported a total of 239 and 292 deaths on Sunday and Monday respectively. The case fatality rate as of Monday stood at 0.65%.

The number of discharges according to the bulletin also went from 20,901 on Sunday to 24,714 on Monday.