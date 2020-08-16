Case filed against Nandilath G Mart after crowds throng showroom over discount sale

Nandilath, a popular electric and electronic showroom, recently started two discount offers.

The Pala police station in Kottayam district of Kerala has filed a case against Nandilath G-mart, a popular showroom that sells that electric and electrical goods after a large number of people thronged the shop on Saturday for a discount sale.

Nandilath recently started two discount offers, the first was a three day Independence day weekend discount sale called the 'Great Independence day deal'. The other was a controversial one in which the showroom said upto Rs 50,000 from purchase bills would be given back to the consumer if he or she tests positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of the purchase.

The police however said they were not aware of the sale and filed a case as they witnessed a large crowd, despite repeated warnings from the local authorities and even the Chief Minister against people crowding shops.

"We have taken a case against Nandilath G mart Pala showroom as they breached COVID-19 protocol. We don't know what was the cause of the crowd but people had gathered there. We went there and asked people to either go back or to maintain physical distancing. But since the crowd was huge it was not possible to maintain physical distancing, many did go back after our warning. We also warned the shop authorities," Anoop, the station house officer said.

A case has been filed against the Pala showroom under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Other big showrooms of Nandilath G Mart in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram did not reportedly face any such issues or police ire.

Nandilath has been criticised for its advertisement called 'Covid Rakshalayam' that promised cash back to customers who test positive for the infection. The advertisement however seems to be have been removed from the company's social media accounts.

"The crowd gathered as we had given ads on front pages of newspapers about our Independence Day sale and discounts. Every year we give such discounts," a staff at the Nandilath group said.

In the past, several district administrations in Kerala have temporarily shut down big malls and showrooms over violations and not following Covid protocols.