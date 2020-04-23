Carmakers get nod to partially resume operations as govt eases lockdown restrictions

However, many leading companies have said they are in no hurry to restart manufacturing for the domestic sector since supply chain issues persist.

Major automobile companies have got the go-ahead to partially resume operations at their factories after the government relaxed the COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki might commence production at its Manesar plant but is yet to take a final call.

The development comes after the local administration gave its approval for the company to start the production at the unit with a limited number of employees.

"We request you to kindly wait for the official announcement on the subject from the company. The company will announce at an appropriate time,” a company statement said.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government has eased norms for extended lockdown and permitted industrial units in rural areas or outside municipal limits to restart partial operations under stringent safety and hygiene conditions from April 20.

Further, industrial units with access control in special economic zones (SEZs), export oriented units, industrial townships have also been permitted.

Sources have told Economic Times that select Maruti employees have been asked to start the fumigation process of the factory ahead of production resuming in the coming days, while the company tries to re-align its supply chain during this time.

Maruti may start production from Monday, and the company is expected to roll out 15,000 units in April, sources have further indicated.

Honda Cars is yet to take a decision on resuming operations. The company has indicated that even though its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan comes under the green zone by location guidelines, a decision on commencing production will be taken later depending on the supply chain.

Hyundai Motor India meanwhile is assessing the emerging situation on resuming plant operations. The company has indicated that it will adhere to the guidelines set by the state government with respect to the current market environment.

Toyota Kirloskar has said that it is necessary for the supply chain to start operating before production can be resumed, which includes the dealers as well as suppliers. The company has said that it will continue working as per the state and central guidelines.