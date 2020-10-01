Cardiac arrest common in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

The average age of COVID-19 patients who suffered cardiac arrest in the study was 63 years, and the survival rate was abysmally low among patients above 80 years of age.

A recent study conducted in the United States has found that cardiac arrest is common among critically ill COVID-19 patients, and is associated with poor survival, especially among the older patients. The study, published in the medical journal The BMJ, found that even with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the survival rate was low among older patients.

The study involved more than 5,000 critically ill adult COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units at 68 different hospitals across the US, between March 4 and June 1, 2020.

Out of the 5,019 COVID-19 patients observed, 14 % (701 patients) suffered in-hospital cardiac arrest. Most of the patients who suffered cardiac arrest were older, with an average age of 63 years, and also suffered from more comorbid conditions. Moreover, 65 % of these patients who had a cardiac arrest were men.

Among the 701 patients who suffered cardiac arrest, only 400 patients received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), as the remaining patients had a DNACPR (Do Not Attempt Cardio-pulmonary Resuscitation) order in place. On an average, the patients who received CPR were younger than those who did not.

Out of the 400 patients who did receive CPR, only 48 of them survived to be discharged from the hospital, while the remaining 352 patients died, indicating a survival rate of 12 % after CPR. Of the 48 patients who survived, only 28 of them were in a normal or mildly neurological impairment, while the remaining 20 patients had moderate or severe neurological impairment.

The survival rate was also much lower among elderly patients. The study found that around 21.2 % of the patients younger than 45 years had survived cardiac arrest, while the survival rate was only 2.9% among patients above 80 years of age (1 in 34 patients in the study).

The study also suggests that poor hospital infrastructure could increase the risk of cardiac arrest. “Admission to a hospital with fewer intensive care unit beds was strongly associated with a greater risk of in-hospital cardiac arrest, suggesting that hospital resources, staffing, expertise, strain, or other factors not captured in our database could have had a major impact on outcomes,” the study said.