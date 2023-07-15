Carcass of wild elephant found in unused well in Thrissur, forest officials begin probe

According to forest officials, the elephant appears to have fallen into an unused well in the plantation, which is used as a trap for wild animals like wild boar.

The carcass of a wild elephant, believed to be around 15 years old, was found buried inside a well in a rubber estate in Chelakkara of Thrissur district on July 14, Friday. The estate owner M Roy and five others who are accused in the case are absconding and forest officials have been deployed to find them. A team has been sent to Goa, where Roy’s wife works.

Preliminary reports indicate that the carcass of the wild elephant was buried about three weeks ago but further tests are needed to find out if any chemicals were used to speed up the process of decaying.

In the first week of July four people were arrested from Muvattupuzha of Ernakulam district when they tried to sell elephant tusks. The accused in this case reportedly revealed to forest officials about the carcass of the elephant buried in Thrissur. Parts of the carcass have been sent for chemical analysis. The officials can confirm if the tusk caught from Muvattupuzha belonged to the same tusker in Thrissur, only after the analysis is over. As of now the officials believe that those who were arrested in Muvattupuzha are closely connected to this case.

According to forest officials, the elephant appears to have fallen into an unused well in the plantation, which is used as a trap for wild animals like wild boar. Meanwhile, it is also speculated that the wild elephant might have got electrocuted and after it died, it was buried there. A portion of the tusks is also reported missing.

State Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that a probe has begun to find out if the elephant was hunted or if it was buried after it was found dead. “Appropriate action will be taken after ascertaining the real cause of death,” he said.



