Car runs over 2 in Bengaluru: No action against MLA who let family misuse pass

The car belonged to Ramu Suresh, an ex-forest department employee whose son is married to BJP MLA H Halappaâ€™s daughter.

An SUV ran over two people and injured four others at Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru on Monday, February 6. The car belonged to Ramu Suresh, an ex-forest department employee whose son is married to BJP MLA H Halappaâ€™s daughter. The car also had an officially signed and government pass for Vidhana Soudha which allows elected representatives to identify their vehicles and enter Vidhana Soudha. However, MLA Halappa has not yet been booked for allowing the misuse of his MLA pass. According to a report by The Indian Express, the MLA sticker found on the vehicle was removed soon after the accident.

The accident took place near the court complex junction, when the car lost control and hit multiple vehicles. Mohan, the driver of the car reportedly told the police that he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, resulting in the accident.

The police arrested Mohan and medical tests concluded that he was not drunk driving. The two deceased were identified as Majeed Khan, 36, an automobile spare parts dealer and Ayyappa, 60, a parking lot manager. While Majeed Khan died on the spot, Ayyappa succumbed to injuries later at the hospital. Visuals recorded by commuters on the road show many people lying on the road, two of them covered in blood. The impact of the accident was so severe that the front and back side of the car was damaged.

