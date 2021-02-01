Car rams into a lorry, four youth die in Bengaluru

Three among the four travelling in the car died on the spot.

Four young people were killed in a road crash on Bellali road on January 31 during the wee hours of the night. The car that the youth were travelling in, rammed into the back of a concrete mixer lorry near Chikkajala in Bengaluru.

According to the statement released by the police, those involved in the accident were Madhusudhan (26), Milan Raj (19), P Shivashankar (26) and M Anusha (22) and were all residents of Bagalur, a village in the northern part of the Bengaluru. While the three men died on the spot, Anusha succumbed to her injuries at Columbia Asia Hospital in the city.

A case was registered against the driver of the lorry and Madhusudhan under Indian Penal Code 279(punishes a person driving recklessly or negligently endangering others), 304 (A) (causing death due to negligent act, not amounting to homicide) and under clause 134 (non-compliance with the regulations pertaining to motor accident) of The Motor Vehicle Act.

The statement read, “A case has been registered against the lorry driver and Madhusudhan based on the complaint by a resident of Satanur village, SK Channegowda at the nearby Traffic Police station. The case is being investigated by Joint Commissioner of Police B R Ravanekanta Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic North Division Sajith VJ and Assistant Commissioner of Police Northeast Sub-division and the local inspector.”

According to the investigating officer, inspector Muralidhar P of Chikkajala Traffic Police Station, an investigation of the claims made by Channegowda against the lorry driver, will commence today. He further added that the relative who claimed to be an uncle of the deceased had filed a complaint after he [Channegowda] learnt all the details upon arriving at the scene.