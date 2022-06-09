Car falls into pit on Chennai road, no warning signs were put up

A pit was dug in Adyar for the construction of an underground stormwater drain and left open without a warning sign.

news Accident

A doctor driving his SUV car in broad daylight in Chennai found his vehicle suddenly dropping into a pit on the road, on Tuesday afternoon, June 7. The incident took place in Kasturba Nagar of Adyar, where a pit was dug for the construction of an underground stormwater drain and left open with no warning sign nearby. However, he escaped uninjured.

According to a Times of India report, Dr Nagamalya, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was driving the car when his vehicle fell into the pit. He was stuck inside his vehicle for half an hour before a police team brought a crane and pulled out the car.The report says that no police case has been registered but a notice has been issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to the construction company.

CHENNAI CAR SINKS IN CRATER

A doctor's car overturned in a ditch dug by corporation contractors without warning in #Chennai. @dharannniii reports. pic.twitter.com/515TmpHIjh — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 8, 2022

Merely days ago, four officials from the Public Works Department in neighbouring Kerala were held after a man died and one person was injured when their bike fell into a pit at the end of the under-construction bridge at Tripunithara in Ernakulam district. Vishnu (27) died, while his friend Adarsh (22) was injured. In this case too, there was no signage indicating that there was danger ahead in the road.

The Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and overseer of the bridges department of the PWD, who were in charge of supervising the bridge maintenance and repair work, were immediately suspended by Kerala PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas.

“The danger sign board should be erected in visible places rather than inside bushes. The preliminary inquiry has revealed that there is a serious lapse on the part of the officials. The work on the bridge will be monitored closely from now on to avoid such dangers,” Minister Mohammed Riyas had said and added that the road should be properly blocked during the construction of bridges.