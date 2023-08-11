'Can't enforce one's faith on others': Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, on Thursday, August 10, emphasised on the necessity of Indian people to have the right to practise their own belief and faith. Speaking at the convocation of the Techno India University in Kolkata, Murthy also warned about the consequences of high population growth in India. Stating that India did not prioritise population control after the mid-70s, he said that the high population growth has “the potential to wreak havoc on our country in the next twenty to twenty-five years."

Murthy emphasised that none should enforce his or her own faith and belief on others. To substantiate his point, he quoted former US President Franklin D Roosevelt who stressed on freedom of expression, faith and freedom from fear and want, in order to establish a true democratic system.

He further said that a democracy would work in the best way in “an environment of pluralism” where each and every citizen has “the freedom to practise one’s own beliefs and faith without imposing it on others and without hampering the progress of others; where one has the freedom to express one’s opinion responsibly, objectively, courteously, and fearlessly; and where one has the freedom to seek a better quality of life”.

The Infosys co-founder also cautioned against the rise in population rate in India, and said that arresting population growth should be the prime focus in the present context. He also quoted statistics on poor per capita land availability in India compared to the corresponding figures in countries like the US, Brazil and China. “India's per capita land availability is just 7% of the United States, while in Brazil, it is just 5%. The per capita land of India is one-third that of China among countries with large land mass," he said. He also said that population control measures are not uniform throughout the country, where some pockets are making good progress, while some others are lagging. He added that though India has laudable economic progress, there are unresolved problems in poverty, population, potable water, clean air, land availability for housing and agriculture, education, nutrition, and healthcare.

