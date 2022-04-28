'Can't bring change by avoiding Congress': AK Antony on 2024 general elections

Antony, who is shifting his residence to Kerala from Delhi and quitting national politics, was interacting with reporters about the party’s plans for the 2024 general elections.

news Politics

Amid talk of rejuvenating and strengthening the organisation after repeated electoral losses, senior Congress leader and former Union minister AK Antony on Wednesday, April 27, said the party should not be underestimated and will stage a comeback as a change of guard at the Centre is not possible without it playing a central role. Speaking to reporters, the former Kerala Chief Minister said the role of the Nehru-Gandhi family is vital for the Congress as it is the “powerhouse and the guiding force” of the party.

“Without the family, the Congress would not be acceptable to 99% of its workers across the country,” he added. Speaking about the party’s prospects in the 2024 general election, Antony said the Congress is putting together a roadmap for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and "it will come back". "Do not underestimate the Congress. It will come back. Without the Congress's role, you cannot think of a change of guard in Delhi," Antony, who is also the chairman of the party's disciplinary committee, said.

Asked about the current state of affairs in the wake of communal violence in Delhi and elsewhere, he said the situation is bad and painful. "Today's scenario is very very painful. India is the only country where all religions, all castes and creeds, different languages and different languages live together harmoniously. That atmosphere of diversity is under threat. The main strength of India is unity in diversity. Instead of maintaining it there is a concerted attempt to impose uniformity everywhere. That is a danger to India's unity," the veteran leader said.

"Imposing uniformity in every field is dangerous. Maintaining unity in diversity is the real safeguard to India's unity," he noted.

Asked whether he wanted Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president, he said, "The Congress cannot exist without the Nehru-Gandhi family leading it. And an opposition bloc without the Congress will also have no relevance in Indian politics. Those who sincerely wish for a change of government at the Union government-level in 2024...they should accept the Congress's main role... if they think it can be done avoiding the Congress I think they are living in a dream world. I don't want to say more."

Asked about the prospects of the Congress, he asserted that the party will stage a strong comeback in the 2024 election for which a plan is being put in place after deliberations and brainstorming at the "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

"Congress at the moment, because of this polarisation politics and so many other issues, is now weakened. But in 2024, if you are sincere in bringing a change of guard at the Union government, the only way is to accept the leading role of the Congress. By avoiding the Congress you cannot if you are sincere in bringing a change of guard in 2024," he said, asserting that the Congress is the only national party other than the BJP that is all over India.

"If you are sincere about bringing about a change in 2024, you will have to accept the Congress in the leading role of any alliance and go with it. It is the only national party other than the BJP with its presence across the country. By avoiding the Congress, you cannot bring about any change," the former Kerala chief minister said.