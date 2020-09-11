Can’t have parallel probe by media: HC to Arnab Goswami on Sunanda Pushkar case

The Delhi High Court asked Arnab Goswami to stick to an undertaking given by him to the court in 2017 to exercise restraint while covering the case.

news Court

The Delhi High Court has ordered Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to adhere to an undertaking given to the court in December 2017 that he will exercise restraint as well as bring down the rhetoric while covering the Sunanda Pushkar case. “People must take a course in criminal trial and then get into journalism,” the court remarked.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who alleged that Arnab Goswami continued to flout the undertaking recorded before the court. In his application, Tharoor sought an interim injunction to restrain Goswami from making defamatory remarks against him with regards to the case.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked whether the media can sit in appeal against the chargesheet filed by an investigation agency. He maintained that the court will not gag the media but the sanctity of the investigation must be maintained. Justice Gupta also said that it was up to the court of law to decide about evidence in a criminal case.

The court noted that the defendants (Republic TV) are directed to be bound by the statement made on their behalf by their counsel until the next hearing. Tharoor’s lawyers informed the court that while the chargesheet was filed in regards to abetment to suicide, Arnab Goswami continues to claim that it is a case of murder. They added that in his television debates, Goswami often claims that he will “expose Dr Tharoor as a murderer.” Tharoor was represented by advocates Vikas Pahwa and Kapil Sibal.

In 2017, Tharoor had filed a suit against Goswami seeking compensation for making defamatory remarks against him and sought that Goswami be restrained from reporting about the death of Sunanda Pushkar. The court had refused to restrict Goswami completely and Goswami’s counsel had given an undertaking that he would exercise restraint in reporting the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014 under mysterious circumstances.