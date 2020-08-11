â€˜Canâ€™t get essentialsâ€™: Tâ€™puram coastal villages protest against COVID-19 rules

In Anchuthengu and Pulluvila, people blocked vehicles of police and health workers.

Over 100 residents gathered in the streets of Anchuthengu and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and Monday to protest against COVID-19 regulations imposed in the coastal villages. Protesters blocked the vehicles of police and health workers, alleging that police had strengthened the rules so much so that they could not even go out for essential needs. Rules have been strengthened in these regions as the number of COVID-19 cases increased considerably. Pulluvila is one of the places in the state where community spread was confirmed. On Sunday, health workers were attacked in Pulluvila by local residents.

District collector Navnit Khosa had said that strict action will be taken against those who attacked the health workers.

Collector had said that such incidents would harm the confidence of health workers committed to selfless duty.

The collector assured that genuine issues faced by residents will be heard and solved soon. Many people are cooperating with the government but few others are causing trouble, she said.

The Additional District Magistrate was assigned to resolve issues faced by residents, she said.

Earlier, in Poonthura, a suburb of Thiruvananthapuram, residents gathered around and had tried to attack health workers for imposing regulations. In Anchuthengu and Pulluvila too, people alleged that the police impose unnecessary regulations.

On Saturday alone, 125 people turned positive for the virus in Anchuthengu. The infected people included the panchayat president and two standing committee members.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the local transmission rate is more than 93 percent. Currently, 3,212 patients are under treatment in Thiruvananthapuram â€” the highest in the state and about three times more than the district with the second highest number of cases. Most of the local transmission in the state capital took place in the coastal villages of the district. More than 3,000 people are in hospital quarantine with symptoms.

