Can Netflix air Bad Boy Billionaires? HC seeks responses to Mehul Choksi's plea

Mehul Choksi, and Ramalinga Raju have opposed the series.

news Controversy

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and online video streaming platform Netflix on PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's appeal against the dismissal of his plea to pre-screen the 'Bad Boy Billionaires' docu-series. The Netflix show Bad Boy Billionaires: India â€” a documentary based on the life of four Indian billionaires viz. Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju, was to release on the OTT platform on September 2. The documentary that is to detail the various allegations of financial fraud against the four men was opposed by three of them.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre and Netflix and sought their stand by September 23 on Choksi's appeal. Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for the PNB scam accused, said he was only seeking that the matter be remanded back to the single judge who had dismissed as not maintainable the plea to pre-screen the docuseries.

The single judge had on August 28 denied any relief to Choksi, saying a writ petition for enforcement of a private right was not maintainable. The high court had said his remedy lies in a civil suit and granted him the liberty to raise the issue in a civil suit.

The documentary, which was scheduled for release in India on September 2, was promoted by Netflix as: "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons".

In the meantime, a Hyderabad civil court has restrained Netflix from releasing web series, the court passed a restraining injunction based on a petition filed by founder of Satyam Computer Services, B Ramalinga Raju. Raju was convicted in the Satyam scam along with three others, he was released on bail in 2018.

The petition was sought on the ground that it would invade Raju's privacy in an unlawful manner.

Raju also claimed that the narrative contained half-truths and was palpably designed to bring down his reputation. Netflix has already released the trailer of the web series.