CAIT writes to FM Nirmala seeking insurance cover for coronavirus-hit businesses

The trade body want that ‘disruptions due to coronavirus’ be also added to the risks to be covered under these policies.

Money Coronavirus

The organisation that represents the interests of the Indian retail trade, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT now wants that their members must be covered under the insurance policies for disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic. CAIT has addressed a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting her to direct the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) to bring in this added cover for the businesses.

Business insurance policies usually cover risks like fire and damage to materials. The trade body want that ‘disruptions due to coronavirus’ be also added to the risks to be covered under these policies. They would want that IRDAI should introduce this and advise all insurers to add this as an additional risk in the existing policies.

At one level, this could be a genuine concern for the retail trade. Particularly for those retail outlets located within large malls etc., it may be a huge loss, since they are either getting shut due to the local government orders or there is a massive drop in the footfalls in the malls since people don’t want to take the risk of coming to crowded places. The neighbourhood mom & pop stores may not be affected so much as these retailers in crowded bazaars since that is where the governments are advising the public not to go.

In a country like India, people are not always very obliging in following government directives. There have been cases reported of people tested positive travelling by train etc. The best course for the others therefore is to stay at home and not venture out. This leads to a huge loss of business for the offline retailers.

Left to CAIT, they would want the insurance policies to include cover against mosquito-borne diseases and vector-borne diseases as well. The have sought the intervention of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also in the matter.