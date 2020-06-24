CAIT seeks support of Mukesh Ambani, 50 industrialists for its boycott China campaign

Prior to this, the trader body had appealed to all Chief Ministers and Bollywood celebrities and cricket players.

Money

The Confederation of All India Traders have sought the support of India's top industrialists to support their campaign to boycott Chinese goods titled ‘Bhartiya Saamaan - Hamara Abhiman’.

CAIT has sought the support of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Wipro founder Azim Premji, Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani, Chairman Emeritus Adi Godrej, Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal, Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Kirloskar Systems CMD Vikram Kirloskar, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bajaj Auto MD Rahul Bajaj, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra, HCL founder Shiv Nadar, Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Pallonji Mistry, Kotak Mahindra bank CMD Uday Kotak, Wadia Group Chairman Nusli Wadia, Essar group promoter Shashi Ruia, Pidilite Industries Chairman Madhukar Parekh, Marico Founder and Chairman Harsh Mariwala, Dr Reddy Labs Chairman Satish Reddy, Zydus Cadila CMD Pankaj Patel, Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta, among others.

CAIT said that they sent a communication to the industrialists to join the movement led by Ambani “as a valued partner” and sought their support.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that India imports four categories of goods from China — finished goods, raw materials, spare parts and technological goods. Of this, the traders body has identified 450 broad categories with 3000 finished goods that are imported from China that are already being manufactured in India.

This, they said, is the first phase of a national campaign, which started on June 10, and is expected to go all the way up to December 2021. It added that it is also following up with the government for a comprehensive strategy to “to facilitate indian industry, small industry, entrepreneurs, startups and others to evolve and manufacture goods in India pertaining to raw material, spare parts & technology driven goods, which are currently being imported from China”.