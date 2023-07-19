Cabinet clears Mediation Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared The Mediation Bill, 2021 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

Both the bills will be brought during the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, which commences from tomorrow.

The Mediation Bill requires persons to try and settle civil or commercial disputes through mediation before approaching any court or tribunal.

A party may withdraw from mediation after two mediation sessions. The mediation process must be completed within 180 days, which may be extended by another 180 days by the parties, the bill entails.

The Mediation Council of India will be set up. Its functions include registering mediators, and recognising mediation service providers and mediation institutes (which train and certify mediators).

The Bill lists disputes that are not fit for mediation (such as those involving criminal prosecution, or affecting the rights of third parties). The central government may amend this list.

If the parties agree, they may appoint any person as a mediator. If not, they may apply to a mediation service provider to appoint a person from its panel of mediators.

Agreements resulting from mediation will be binding and enforceable in the same manner as court judgments.

The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha in December 2021. However, it was sent to the standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice, whose report was laid in Lok Sabha July, 21, 2022.

The bill would be brought for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha after it is passed by Rajya Sabha.

The union cabinet also cleared the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

The bill seeks to provide for press, registration of periodicals and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.