Cab rams into wall of Union Minister Rijiju's residence

A taxi driver crashed his vehicle into the wall of the official residence of Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju in Delhi, a police official said on Thursday.

The impact was so powerful that a section of the wall broke, resulting in a hole.

“The driver, identified as Rahim Khan, who was caught on the spot, had lost control of the cab after colliding with a DTC bus and subsequently crashing into the wall of Kiren Rijiju's residence on Krishna Menon Marg on Wednesday,” said a senior police official.

The driver, who hails from Nuh in Haryana, was apprehended by the police after the incident.

During questioning, Rahim Khan explained that a bus had struck his cab, leading to the collision with the Union Minister's residence wall. He was later released.

The incident occurred while Rahim Khan was en route to Nuh with his family.

As per officials, he was released later after questioning.