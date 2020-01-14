Cab driver held for harassing woman while dropping her to Hyderabad airport

The driver and passenger got into an argument over the fare, following which he allegedly misbehaved with the woman.

A cab driver was arrested by the police in Shamshabad for allegedly misbehaving with a woman working at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The incident occurred around 7.30 am on Saturday, when the woman was on her way to work, according to The Hindu.

The woman was reportedly standing at a bus stop, waiting to go to work, when the cab driver stopped in front of her and offered to drop passengers to the airport. RGIA Inspector P Vijay Kumar told The Times of India that the driver Mohammed Samyuddin, and the 21-year-old woman, who was the only passenger in the cab, got into an argument over the cab fare. While the driver demanded a fare of Rs 150, the woman reportedly insisted that she would pay only Rs 120. With the woman offering to pay the remaining fare with a chocolate, the driver ‘mistook’ her gesture, according to Inspector Vijay Kumar, and he went on to ‘misbehave’ with her by touching her.

The woman reportedly asked the driver to stop the car, and raised an alarm to seek the attention of passersby. Following this, the driver reportedly dropped the woman immediately and drove away.

Based on CCTV footage, police nabbed the driver, who has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

In 2017, a video from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, of a man pleading with a flight attendant to refrain from filing a complaint of harassment went viral. The man and his brother had allegedly verbally harassed a flight attendant who was on her way home from work, in a parking lot of the airport. The men were seen bowing to the woman while apologising and requesting her not to file a formal complaint.