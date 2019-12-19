CAA protest: Madras Univ hostel students asked to vacate immediately

CAA

A student doing her second year PG course at the University told TNM that the announcement has come in the wake of the protests.

In Tamil Nadu, Madras University has been the centre of protests against Citizenship Act and students have been protesting everyday. However, on Tuesday evening, hostelers were informed verbally that they have to immediately vacate their hostels. On Wednesday, a notice was issued on this.

A student doing her second year PG course at the University, who stays at the University’s women’s hostel in Taramani, told TNM that the announcement has come in the wake of the protests.

“It so happened that I had planned to spend time with my family for New Years’ and so I am not at the hostel right now. But I heard from friends that on Tuesday evening everyone were asked to vacate the hostel or stay back “at their own risk”. What does that mean? What about students doing their internships? What about students who come from other parts of the country? How can they be asked to leave so suddenly?” she asks.

“Everyone has been asked to leave, including male students, but there’s no clarity on the deadline yet. As far as I observed, most students had vacated the hostel last evening itself. Only a few local students and a handful of students from North-East states remain. Hostel students are holding talks with the University officials to get better clarity,” another student told TNM.

The University has eight hostels in Chepauk, Marina, Taramani and Guindy. A student from Taramani hostel campus tells TNM that hostelers at Marina and Chepauk have been asked to vacate immediately, by end of day on Thursday. “Students at the other two campuses have been given two more days to do so,” he adds.

With the protesting students unrelenting, the University declared holiday till December 23. Winter holidays were supposed to start on December 24 and go on till January 1. However, students maintain that hostels and the mess (canteen) usually remain open even during holidays for students who choose to stay back during this period.

While Chennai citizens have gathered at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday to protest against CAA, Madras University students have been holding protests for the past few days inside the campus.

On Wednesday night, a section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest inside the varsity's campus was "brought outside" by the police. About 17 students were taken to the nearest Triplicane police station on Wednesday night and were then let off after signing their names at the station.

TNM tried reaching out to the University's Vice-Chancellor, but got no response.