ByteDance seeks to hire 40,000 people amid COVID-19 pandemic

ByteDance, the owner of popular video app TikTik, appears to be on a hiring spree as it seeks to onboard 40,000 people. Of the 40,000 new recruitments, 10,000 could be in China itself. The remaining could be for its operations all over, from Mumbai to Miami. London, Singapore. Mountain View and Los Angeles are some of the other locations indicated where the company is hoping to add more staff. These places could get on an average around 100 staff each. The trades in which bulk of the recruitments are being made are of coding operators, research staff and in the engineering functions.

This comes at a time when most startups and technology companies are trying hard to retain their current staff strengths or to cut it short. ByteDance has expanded its verticals to include a news aggregating platform Toutiao, an e-commerce venture and online gaming. It is reported that ByteDance wants to ramp up its employee count to over a 100,000 to draw level with the Chinese giant Alibaba. This is as per a report published by Bloomberg.

This head count of 100K will be achieved by the end of this calendar year, 2020 and this figure represents the operations of ByteDance across the world. The information was leaked through an internal communication to all employees asking them to refer candidates to be absorbed into the companyâ€™s rolls. The Chinese company is trying to consolidate its hold in markets like China and the US, taking advantage of the current situation where more people than ever are homebound and are looking for fun online.

In the Indian context, TikTok is already quite popular and people from all walks of life upload short videos on this platform, many of which become viral on social media. In China, it is trying to tap into the potential in the online education space and is recruiting tutors for this.

ByteDance has definitely been a huge success story with the startup just 8 years into its existence being valued at over $75 billion. Further, all its online platforms witness an average monthly user base of over 1.5 billion.