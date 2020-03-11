BYJU’S announces free access to its learning app amid COVID-19 outbreak

Atom Education

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, BYJU’S on Wednesday announced that it will be providing free access to its complete app to school students till the end of April. This announcement comes after the government led advisory for schools to remain closed to safeguard the health of students.

Students across classes 1-12 can download and access BYJU’S learning programs for free until the end of April. Students in classes 1-3 can access math and English lessons and students in classes 4-12 can learn math and science concepts on the BYJU’S app. Considering the rigour of the exam season, access to the learning program will further assist and help students continue with their preparation for the year-end examinations.

Students can download BYJU’S-The Learning App and The Disney. BYJU'S Early Learn App for free from the Play Store and gain access to the entire library of BYJU’S educational content. Students with the pre-installed app (free version) will need to update it in order to access the complete learning content for free.

Meanwhile, a UNESCO report states that the education of over 290 million students across 13 countries will be interrupted because of the COVID-19 crisis. The agency has also suggested that learning-platforms will help students access quality education remotely during times like these. With 250 million school-going students in India, it is of paramount importance that their health is protected while also ensuring that their learning does not get interrupted.

BYJU’S school learning app offers engaging learning programs for students in classes 1 -12 (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT and IAS.

BYJU'S launched its flagship product, BYJU’S - The Learning App, for classes 4-12 in 2015. Today, the app has over 42 million registered students and 3 million annual paid subscriptions. With an average time of 71 minutes being spent by a student on the app every day from 1700+ cities, the company claims the app is creating a whole new way of learning through visual lessons.

The Disney. BYJU'S Early Learn App was launched in June 2019, a special offering from BYJU'S for students in classes 1-3 featuring Disney’s timeliness characters. In early 2019, BYJU'S also acquired Osmo, a Palo Alto based maker of educational games to transform the whole offline to online learning experience.