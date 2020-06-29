BYJU’S aims at redefining tuitions for students, launches ‘BYJU’S Classes’

BYJU’S Classes are available for students from classes 4 - 12 as well as for those preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

Atom EdTech

Edtech company BYJU’S, announced the launch of ‘BYJU’S Classes’ - a comprehensive online tutoring program that aims at redefining tuitions for school students. With this, students now have access to scheduled online classes from India’s best teachers, instant doubt resolution and one-on-one guidance from dedicated mentors, all from the comfort and safety of their homes. ‘BYJU’S Classes’ aims at providing students all the benefits of personalised after-school tuition classes at their fingertips.

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, BYJU’S and a passionate teacher herself, will also be taking these classes. Announcing this launch, she said, “As the world gears up to embrace the new normal, we believe that a student’s education must be a priority in every sense. Our new product, ‘BYJU’S Classes’ will offer what every student and parent needs today - access to classes from the best teachers in the country, instant doubt resolution and a personalised one-on-one mentor to guide them along their learning journey.”

Divya added, “It has been heartening to see the education industry come together during this unexpected and difficult crisis. However, online learning is not about directly converting offline learning online - it’s about using technology as an enabler to make learning engaging and effective. We strongly believe that a personalised and tech-enabled learning offering like ‘BYJU’S Classes’ can truly stand out in an otherwise fragmented after-school tutoring market and offer students a viable solution to strengthen the ideas and concepts taught in school. With our complete home-learning solution, students can easily move to ‘Classrooms of Tomorrow’ that are able to provide the highest standards of learning to students from the best teachers in the safety of their homes.”

Students can choose from weekday and weekend batches and attend scheduled online Math and Science classes as per their school curriculum. With BYJU’S Classes, students will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will offer one-on-one attention, comprehensive progress reports and also suggest personalised classes to work on topics that they need to focus on. The regular subjective and objective tests will help evaluate a student’s performance too.

Students and parents can download BYJU'S - The Learning App from Google Playstore or App store.