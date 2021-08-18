Bye-poll to Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu to be held on September 13

The seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK leader A Mohammedjan on March 23 this year, following a heart attack.

news Elections

The bye-poll to fill a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said in a press note released on Tuesday. The seat fell vacant following the demise of 72-year-old AIADMK leader A Mohammedjan on March 23 this year following a heart attack. Given its numerical strength in the Assembly, the DMK-led ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu is expected to win the seat. It is likely that the DMK will leave the seat for the Congress to field its candidate and that Chief Minister MK Stalin has given assurance of the same, according to sources. The Congress was a part of the DMK alliance in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, along with some other parties.

Sources also say that the Congress is set to decide between fielding a leader from Tamil Nadu or choosing a party senior like Ghulam Nabi Azad, adding that party president Sonia Gandhi will take a final call on the matter. According to the established practice, the counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling concludes at 4 pm. The ECI said in the press note that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the poll.

Each individual is to wear a face mask during every election-related activity. Thermal scanning of all people entering the premises will be done and sanitiser will be made available at all locations. Further, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu has been directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye-election.”

Mohammedjan’s term would have been completed on July 24, 2025, had it not been for his demise. The notification for the bye-poll will be issued on August 24, the Election Commission said.