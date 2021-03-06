Buzz over Kerala Minister AK Balan’s wife’s candidature leaves CPI(M) cadre fuming

Balan, however, denied reports of Jameela’s candidature, calling them baseless.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections

There has been intense speculation that the name of Dr PK Jameela, wife of Kerala Minister for Welfare of SC,ST and Backward Classes AK Balan, has appeared in CPI(M)’s probable candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections. Reports suggested that Jameela would be contesting from Tharoor constituency, where Balan is the sitting MLA, in the April 6 Kerala Assembly elections.The reports have been met with voices of dissent in Palakkad district.

As per the new CPI(M) norms, a legislator cannot contest more than twice in Assembly elections. This means that AK Balan, who has contested four times, will be barred from contesting in the 2021 polls.

"The basic idea behind the rule was to give chance to others," said a local CPI(M) leader from Palakkad district who was against Jameela being given a party ticket. “Jameela was not involved in party affairs. Many senior leaders are here who have worked day and night for the party. Bringing in a person without any prior experience will not be acceptable for people. It may badly affect the results.”

Although the CPI(M) candidates list is yet to be finalised, there were reports that Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi Palakkad district chief Ponnukuttan and former chief of the district panchayat Santhakumari were probable candidates. However, Jameela's name soon figured, with reports stating that it was given by the state committee.

Minister AK Balan, however, has categorically denied the reports. Speaking to the media last Wednesday, Balan said that all reports regarding Jameela's candidature were baseless. He also said the party is yet to decide on the candidate from Tharoor constituency.

Jameela, who is the daughter of PK Kunjachan, who was CPI(M) central committee member and former Rajya Sabha member, had retired as Director of Health Services (DHS). She had also worked in Palakkad district hospital and was District Medical Officer of Malappuram district. Jameela is a pediatrician and joined state health services in 1982 and took charge as DHS in 2011.