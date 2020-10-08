‘Butta Bomma’ from ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ crosses 400 million views on Youtube

The hit song ‘Butta Bomma’ from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, when released last year, received thousands of likes and crossed 1 million views in just four hours on YouTube. Now, the song has crossed a new milestone. The song, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and composed by S Thaman, has racked up over 400 million views on YouTube and has become one of the most-streamed songs in the country.



Composer Thaman took it to Twitter to share a poster of the song that had the words “400 million views and counting” written on it.

The song had become an instant hit among Allu Arjun’s fans, claiming that it met the standards of the anticipation it had created. It was sung by Armaan Malik and had lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.



Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively.



The film, which had Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun in the lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. Veteran actor Jayaram from the Malayalam film industry and the versatile Sathyaraj played pivotal roles in the film.



The technical crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. Made on a budget of Rs 1 billion, it went on to collect Rs 2.62 billion at the box office. The film was not only a hit in the Telugu-speaking states, but experienced a big box office success in Kerala as well.



Allu Arjun currently has Pushpa, an action thriller being directed by Sukumar, in his kitty. Touted to be a village drama, it will have the actor in a rugged avatar, say sources. Apparently, Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chitoor dialect throughout the film, for which the director has handed over the entire script to him in order to master it. Sources close to the film unit say that he will be joining the sets only after completing his training.



The film will have Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. This action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla form the supporting cast. There are reports that the filmmakers are in talks with the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to play an important role as well.



The technical crew includes Devi Sri Prasad for music with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinvas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

