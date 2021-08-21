Businessman murdered in Vijayawada, body found inside SUV

Karanam Rahul had gone missing on Wednesday night and police said that further investigation was underway.

A businessman from Andhra Pradesh who had gone missing on Wednesday night in Vijayawada was found strangled to death inside his SUV on Thursday morning The man was identified as Karanam Rahul and the police said that investigation is ongoing. According to reports, Rahul hailed from Tadigadapa in Krishna district and was the managing director of ZXN Cylinders Company at Cheruvu Madhavaram of G Kondur mandal in the district. He was reportedly a distant relative of former Endowments Minister and late BJP leader Pydikondala Manikyala Rao.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, G Pai Raj, Commissioner of Police (in-charge), said that the businessman had gone missing on Wednesday night. He had left his home at 7.30 pm, telling his family that he would be back in an hour, but did not return for several hours. He was later unable to be contacted. The police said that they are hoping to retrieve travel data from the high-end SUV to crack the case. The police have also recovered a rope and a pillow lying next to Rahul's body inside the car, The New Indian Express reported.

The Vijayawada police have formed as many as five teams to investigate the case and have booked a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) over the suspicious death. The body was transferred to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada for an autopsy. Further details are awaited.

