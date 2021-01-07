Business leaders strongly condemn violence at US Capitol building

Google’s Sundar Pichai told employees in an email that the lawlessness and violence occurring on Capitol Hill is the antithesis of democracy.

Several business leaders in the US have condemned the violence that took place in Washington DC at the US Capitol building on Wednesday. Expressing shock over the incident, business leaders and groups called for a peaceful transition of power.

On Wednesday, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The supporters clashed with the police and four lives were lost, with 52 being arrested.

Business Roundtable, which counts the CEOs of leading US companies as members, said that the chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is a ‘result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election, and that the country deserves better.

“Business Roundtable calls on the President and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power,” it added in a statement.

BRT counts Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen, among others as members.

The US Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday, called for an end on the attacks against the Capitol Building and the country’s democracy. “The Congress of the United States must gather again this evening to conclude their Constitutional responsibility to accept the report of the Electoral College. We extend our respect and appreciation to all of the law enforcement officials who are protecting our government, our elected officials and our fellow citizens,” Thomas J. Donohue, CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

In a reported email to employees, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company expressed shock at the events and also said that they’re ‘scary for all of us’.

"Holding free and safe elections and resolving our differences peacefully are foundational to the functioning of democracy. The lawlessness and violence occurring on Capitol Hill today is the antithesis of democracy and we strongly condemn it," he reportedly wrote.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg too, in an internal mail to employees called the attack a ‘a dark moment in our nation's history’.

“… and I know many of you are frightened and concerned about what's happening in Washington, DC. I'm personally saddened by this mob violence -- which is exactly what this is. The peaceful transition of power is critical to the functioning of our democracy, and we need our political leaders to lead by example and put the nation first,” Zuckerberg reportedly said as tweeted by a New York Times reporter.

Facebook, along with Twitter suspended Donald Trump’s accounts following the violence.

Calling the day ‘a sad and shameful chapter’ in the history of the US, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet, “Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration. It’s especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most.”

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna too, condemned the violence. “IBM condemns today's unprecedented lawlessness, and we call for it to end immediately. These actions have no place in our society, and they must stop so our system of democracy can work,” he tweeted.

Cisco too, condemned the violence. “What is happening in our nation’s capital is appalling and saddening. The United States has long served as a beacon of democracy, and today we are reminded of both its importance and fragility. Cisco condemns the violence we have witnessed today & call for it to end immediately. It’s time to recognize the legitimate democratic process, ensure a peaceful transition of power and come back together as one nation,” Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of the company tweeted.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, in a statement, reportedly said now is the time to come together to strengthen the country’s ‘exceptional union’. “This is not who we are as a people or a country. We are better than this. Our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power,” he reportedly said.