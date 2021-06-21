Bus services resume in four Tamil Nadu districts, occupancy low in Chennai

The state permitted non-ACs buses to ply 50% of passengers in four districts with lower caseloads from Monday.

news Coronavirus

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Monday resumed bus services in four districts of Tamil Nadu after the state government announced relaxations to the COVID-19 induced lockdown on Sunday. The state permitted non-ACs buses to ply 50% of passengers in four districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur across Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, after inspecting the central bus depot at Pallavan Salai, Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan told reporters, "MTC has started operating 50% of its total of 1,792 buses, while the Villupuram State Transport Corporation would be operating 750 buses in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, where MTC is not allowed to operate."

The Minister said, the MTC is operating 925 ordinary buses which will transport women, people with disabilities and transgender people free of cost, while 807 deluxe buses, 30 express and 30 small buses are also in service. MTC officials said that though bus services have resumed in all the routes of Chennai, the bus shelters are not at all crowded with very few people boarding the buses on Monday.

A senior MTC official told IANS, "During the lockdown, MTC vaccinated more than 85 % of its crew which is helping since the services have resumed."

The state government restricted any form of transportation in the state and imposed a complete lockdown from May 17 to curb the second wave of coronavirus cases. After 33 days, the state government provided the nod for inter-district travel among other relaxations.

The state allowed rented cabs and taxis to ply three passengers excluding drivers without e-registration. The government also permitted autos to function with two passengers sans e-registration.

The metro trains were permitted to function with 50 % capacity and standard operating procedures. The government offices were permitted to function with 100% capacity while private firms can function with 50% workforce. However, existing lockdown norms will continue in 11 districts that continue to record high caseloads including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

(With IANS inputs)