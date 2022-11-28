Burglars rob gold worth Rs 3.18 crore from Bengaluru bank

The incident took place in Karnataka Grameena Bank branch in Hosahalli near Doddaballapur under Bengaluru rural district.

news Crime

A group of masked burglars robbed a bank on the outskirts of Bengaluru and ran away with gold worth Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 14 lakh worth of cash on Saturday, November 26. The incident took place in Karnataka Grameena Bank branch in Hosahalli near Doddaballapur under Bengaluru rural district.

As per media reports, the accused gained access to the building by cutting the window grills using a gas cutter. The Indian Express reported that the burglars destroyed the CCTV cameras and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) before entering the bank.

Following the inspection, it was discovered that 349 pockets containing 5kg of gold valued at Rs 3.18 crore and Rs 14.86 lakh in cash had been stolen. The bank officials reported to the Hosahalli police, who opened an investigation under Sections 380 (stealing) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking by night to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Insiders may have been involved, according to police. Staff members of the night patrol are being questioned to find out if they saw any strange activity at the crime scene or nearby, as per a report in The Hindu.