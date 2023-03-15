Bumrah should make changes to his bowling routine, extend run-up: Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who is playing for the World Giants franchise in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters, has said Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has to make some changes in his bowling routine, suggesting him to extend his bowling run-up to get the required pace and power out of his action. Bumrah recently underwent a back surgery in New Zealand and now is in the race against time to be fit for the Men's ODI World Cup, to be played at home in October-November this year. He is expected to stay in New Zealand till the end of March and may resume bowling only from August.

"Bumrah has got a wonderful record. Unfortunately for him, he has had that back issue for quite some time now. The only advice I would say is that with his run-up being so short, he has to find that pace and power out of his action where I think, maybe now in due course, he might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back," Lee said in a press conference. The Australian also talked about his performance in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters, saying that taking any wicket at the age of 46 is special.

Lee played a crucial role in the victory of the World Giants over India Maharajas in their opening game, bowling a miserly spell of just giving away 17 runs in three overs and picking up the crucial wicket of Stuart Binny in the final over of the match to give his team the victory. "Any wicket that you get at an age of 46 is always special. I have worked pretty hard leading into this mega tournament. I have done some training and bowling in the nets. I am ready to go and I am excited about it. The LLC is a wonderful tournament," Lee said.

"We all are here to have fun and showcase the great game of cricket to our fans around the world. I would like to thank everyone who has brought this league together. I never thought something like this would be possible. It's great fun," he added.