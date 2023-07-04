Bumble India introduces queer dating guide to create a kinder dating environment

The guide covers topics like navigating first dates, kindness in conversations, and prioritising one’s emotional needs to create a kinder online dating environment.

In an attempt to ensure accountability, inclusivity, and safety in online dating, the popular dating app Bumble has introduced a healthy queer dating guide for its users in India. Recognising the unique complexities faced by LGBTQIA+ daters, Bumble’s Healthy Queer Dating Guide covers topics like navigating first dates, kindness in conversations, and how to approach dating when prioritising one’s emotional needs, with an aim to create a kinder online dating environment.

The guide was developed in partnership with several social justice collectives like Social Media Matters and supported by Rangeen Khidki, Sappho for Equality, and Official Humans of Queer in consultation with equal rights activists Harish Iyer and Manak Matiyani. It delves deep into several dating scenarios like ways to initiate conversations on being misgendered by a match, dating while still being closeted, defining boundaries, setting virtual dating expectations, and much more.

Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble’s India Communications Director, said that Bumble seeks to foster a diverse community where everyone can authentically express themselves. “We are thrilled to partner with experts, thought leaders and organisations in India, who do such important work for LGBTQ+ communities, to develop this healthy queer dating guide. Our shared goal is to empower and enhance dating experiences for LGBTQ+ daters in India and hopes to contribute to creating a kinder and more inclusive future for online dating,” she said.

The Bumble dating app, known for its women-first feature where women get the chance to make the first move in starting a conversation with their male match, has also updated the member experience for matches with nonbinary people where either person can make the first move. While women will continue to make first moves in matches with men, either person can make the first move when two people of the same gender match.

To help thoughtfully serve the needs of its diverse users, Bumble has worked closely with GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), and the app presents users with the option to select their gender identities and sexual orientations with terms such as "trans woman," "intersex man," "genderfluid," and more. This enables them to best express themselves, and these can be changed at any time, as many times as the person would like. People can also choose to share their gender identity and pronouns directly on their profile.

The app has a range of other safety features like the Incognito mode, which lets users have more control over who can see their profile while swiping. This helps to protect users against identity-based hate. The app also moderates content, safeguarding users from harassment, fetishisation, as well as homophobic and body-shaming language.

Bumble’s other long-standing safety features include Private Detector and Photo Verification tools, where the algorithm can determine if the photograph sent by a person contains obscene content. This will give the receiver a choice to view it or not. There are also the Unmatch or Block and Report tools within the app, helping users decide who they want to interact with.