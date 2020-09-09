‘Bulldozer’ the elephant from Kerala’s Attapadi succumbs to injuries

Rather than aiming at the vegetation like other jumbos, this 25-year-old ‘makna’ pulled down hamlets of tribals in search of rice.

Wildlife

Forest officials in Palakkad vividly remember ‘bulldozer’, the elephant which started to make an appearance in and around the tribal hamlets of Attapadi three years back. Unlike the other elephants which emerge to the human settlements from the forests, “bulldozer” was distinct and gave chills to people. Rather than aiming at the vegetation like other jumbos, this 25-year-old ‘makna’ (male elephant without tusks), everytime headed straight to the small houses of the tribal hamlets, pulling it down, in search of its preferred delicacy - rice. However, ‘bulldozer’s spree of raids came to an end on Wednesday as the elephant succumbed to its month long injuries sustained in its mouth.

According to the Forest Department officials in Palakkad, for about a month, the elephant had been facing difficulty in intaking food and water, due to the injuries in its mouth. Though it is not clear how the jumbo got injured, officials state that it sustained injuries in its tongue and upper palate.

“For over three years, it used to visit the Sholayur region of Attapadi multiple times a year. It would stay around for two to three weeks and go back to Tamil Nadu forest region. This time when it came last, the jumbo stayed for a bit longer. It was just when we were planning some things to help track the animal that it went back,” an official told TNM.

According to him, the elephant which got injured following its return to Tamil Nadu forest range, was under the observation of officials there.

“In the second half of August, it again came back to Kerala. We tried to treat the injuries by sedating the elephant. We cleaned up the wound and administered medicine for three days, but on the fourth day, another elephant came and they both returned together to the Tamil Nadu forest range. Following this, on Tuesday morning, the injured jumbo came near the camp shed at Marapalam in Sholayur and was under our observation. But it was found to have succumbed on Wednesday morning,” said the official.

People in the region used to call him the “bulldozer” as he pulled down the small houses of the tribals, the official said. According to the official, usually elephants which come to the human settlement do not destroy houses but rather try to eat vegetation.

“Last month, while the elephant was in the Kerala forest range, it destroyed 21 houses. It is also reported that one man died and eight houses were destroyed in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Post-mortem of the jumbo will be held in Kerala. Since June, it has been the third elephant which have been found dead in Kerala with injuries in mouth. In June, the death of a pregnant elephant in a Palakkad forest region was found out to be due to injuries sustained after it ate explosive filled snare. In July, another elephant with injuries in its mouth and tumour in its stomach was found dead in Attapadi.

