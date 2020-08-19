TNM MARKETING INITIATIVE

Bull18 Network: Feeding the need for digital marketing for growing businesses

Established in 2010, Bull18 works as a medium to promote music and allow the performers to get in touch with their audience globally.

As far as digital marketing is concerned, Bull18 Network, run by the remarkable duo of Marshal Ramdev and Karan Gupta, is doing an inspiring work with its commitment to promote musical talent across all platforms. The upcoming artistes who get to step into the digital world with Bull18 Network, can be assured of a long career ahead. In fact, even in wake of an uncertain future ahead, owing to COVID-19 pandemic, Bull18’s customer engagement in the space of music & entertainment industry, continues to provide hope of normalcy both to the customers as well as other businesses.

Bull18 Managing Director Marshal Ramdev's vision to start this company was to "upturn the music industry from its slumber." He says, "I wanted to digitize the music industry and that is why I've introduced such innovative concepts like refurbished advertising, online content and customized marketing for my clients." No wonder, with that out-of-the-box thinking, Marshal is an acclaimed entrepreneur today. Marshal was just 15 when he got attracted to the concept of digital marketing. That was the time when this type of marketing was an alien thought even for the industry experts. However, Marshal kept working hard in this direction and today he is at the helm of a digital marketing company that propagates music, just the way today's world would like to hear.

With the kind of stronghold that Bull18 enjoys in the music distribution in the digital medium, it is no surprise that it has worked with such stalwarts as Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Milind Gaba, Babbu Maan, etc. The company, which is also into film music distribution, has done so for movies like Jatt & Juliet, Ardaas Karaan, Punjab 1984 and Lucknow Central, etc.

Besides working with artistes, Bull18 has diversified itself into multiple levels in the space of music and entertainment industry. Its association with leading record labels, music companies and corporate houses makes up for its claim-to-fame in the industry. Their expertise in SMO, SEO, promotions & marketing has made Bull18 the first North Indian organization to work within the concept of “Public Figure Management.” Bull18’s exhaustive presence through North India, including the metro cities and towns, makes it the perfect vehicle to carry musical talent across the length and breadth of the region.

Bull18 MD Marshal’s passion for music and his in-depth understanding of human mind helps him identify the correct way to deal with each of his clients. As a result of which, each one is loyal clientele is completely satisfied with the kind of digital promotion service that the company provides them with.

As for the future, since the world is already going digital, in wake of the lockdown everywhere, companies like Bull18 will continue to write the story of success for itself as well as for its clients.