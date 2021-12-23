Building collapse in Madurai leaves one cop dead, another severely injured

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased head constable, along with a government job to his wife.

news Accident

In a tragic incident, a police official was killed and another sustained serious injuries after an old, dilapidated building collapsed on them on Wednesday, December 22, in Tamil Naduâ€™s Madurai. The incident occured in the early hours of Wednesday, when head constable C Saravanan and his colleague Kannan, who is also a head constable, were patrolling areas in lower Madurai. Saravanan died on the spot, while Kannan was severely injured and has been admitted to a hospital. The two police officials were attached to the Villakkuthoon police station in Madurai.

Saravananâ€™s death was condoled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Expressing grief and conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister ordered a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased head constable and a government job to his wife. He also ordered an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Kannanâ€™s family, an official release said.

The building which collapsed was close to 110 years old. The city corporation had purportedly issued a notice to demolish the building in 2020, as it was deemed not structurally sound. The owner of the building, located in Maduraiâ€™s East Veli street, was purportedly served a notice in this regard in November 2020. However, the building had not been demolished.

After the incident occurred on Wednesday, other police officials who were on duty nearby rushed to the spot after they were alerted of the mishap, and rushed the two to the Government Rajaji Hospital. However, Saravana was reported dead at the hospital, while Kannan reportedly sustained injuries to his head and limbs.

After the building collapsed on the two constables, Madurai City Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, visited the spot on Wednesday. In the latest development, the police reportedly arrested four people in connection with the case, including the owner and manager of the building.