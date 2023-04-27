Builder close to Atiq Ahmed lodges extortion case against his sons

Mohammad Muslim, a prominent builder close to slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has lodged an FIR at the Khuldabad police station in UP's Prayagraj against Atiq's elder son Mohammad Umar, younger son Ali, Asad Kalia, Atiq's gunner Ahtesham, Nusrat, and Ajay of Chakia, accusing them of extortion. Mohammed Muslim has alleged that at the behest of Atiq's sons, these people demanded Rs 5 crore from him and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money.

The Khuldabad police have registered a case and are probing the matter. Atiq's elder son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail while his younger son Ali is lodged in Prayagraj's Naini jail. Atiq's henchman, Asad Kalia, was arrested four days ago. Mohd Muslim was considered close to Atiq Ahmed and had amassed several properties with the help of Atiq's clout.