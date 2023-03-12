Budget session of Parliament to resume on March 13

According to reports, 35 bills are pending in both the Houses.

The Budget session of Parliament will resume from Monday, March 13, and the opposition is preparing to corner the union government on various issues, including Hindenburg report on Adani, inflation and hike in petroleum product prices and growing unemployment. According to reports, 35 bills are pending in both the Houses.

The issue of Rahul Gandhi's statement in the UK will also be a point of clash between the opposition and the union government. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has already hit out at the Congress leaders. However, he has called a meeting of the floor leaders on Sunday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking in a foreign land and said that it was ironic and painful.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress chief whip has issued a statement, and said, "Chairman, however, is an umpire, a referee, a friend, philosopher and guide to all. He cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation. History measures leaders not on the zealousness with which they defended their party, but the dignity with which they performed their roles in the service of the people."

The second leg of the Session will have a total of 17 sittings and will continue till April 6.