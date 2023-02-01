Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget: Finance Minister

news Union Budget 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, said that the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said. This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024. Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) would be the first normal budget after the COVID-19 shock and amid global geopolitical developments. The priority for the Budget is expected to be to maintain a reasonably high but stable growth in the medium term. Alongside, to establish fiscal credibility with a suitable incremental reduction in the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio.