BSP’s RS Praveen Kumar says he suspects BRS, BJP of trying to hack his phone

Former IPS officer and Telangana chief of Bahujan Samaj Party RS Praveen Kumar was recently alerted by Apple that his iPhone might have been targeted by “state-sponsored attackers.”

news Politics

On December 16 last year, former IPS officer and Telangana president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) RS Praveen Kumar was startled to receive an alert from Apple, cautioning him that his iPhone might have been targeted by “state-sponsored attackers.” Praveen Kumar, who is anxious about being surveilled, believes that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government is behind the potential hacking of his phone. “My primary suspect is the BRS-led Telangana government and then the BJP-led Union government,” Praveen Kumar told TNM.

The alert message from Apple warned that state-sponsored attackers were possibly trying to remotely compromise Praveen Kumar’s iPhone. “These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” the message read.

Praveen Kumar said he firmly believes that the active role of his party, the BSP, in strongly criticising the policies and highlighting the alleged misrule of the BRS government in Telangana could have prompted the state agencies to snoop on him. “We are questioning the misrule of the BRS. We have become a non-negotiable roadblock for their march towards power,” he said. Since Praveen Kumar began his political journey with BSP in August 2021, he has emerged as a bitter critic of the KCR government, questioning many of their policies such as the implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes, and the digitisation of land records under the Dharani portal which has led to several land disputes.

Praveen Kumar also said he does not rule out the possibility of central agencies having a role in the possible attack. “We are fighting against communalism, casteism and divisional tendencies in the country. The BJP is fanning communal tensions, they are trying to threaten minorities, saffronise education and scrap the Constitution,” he said.

Talking about securing his phone after receiving the alert, Praveen Kumar said that he has taken the precautions suggested by Apple. While the former IPS officer intends to file a police complaint over the potential cybersecurity threat, he is also sceptical about it. “Government investigation agencies could be the ones behind the attack,” he said.

Recalling the Bhima Koregaon case in which the accused were allegedly framed with false digital evidence planted through a malware attack, Praveen Kumar said, “It is scary but you have to fight it. Even if they send you to prison, as they did with Anand Teltumbde, you have to fight it out. You cannot leave the country. We have every right to defend this nation against casteist forces.”

Though the BSP leader vowed to fight any surveillance attempts on him, he said he was shocked about state agencies possibly treating him like an ‘anti-national,’ despite his accomplishments while working with the government. “I have served this country for 26 years and have even received honours from the President for my service,” he reminded. Praveen Kumar is known for transforming the state-run welfare schools in the state and improving, as the Secretary of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS). Under his administration, several alumni of the welfare institutions have achieved great success, with many of them securing admissions to premier educational institutions in India and as well as abroad.