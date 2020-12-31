BS Yediyurappa asserts he will complete his term as Chief Minister of Karnataka

In a meeting with press, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa quashed leadership change speculations and spoke about his administration through the pandemic

news Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday contended that he will complete the remainder of two years of his term and that there was no confusion pertaining to this within Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes as a reaction to intense speculation that the BJP high a command is considering leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's age (77 years).

The BJP General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh made it clear that there are no issues for the next two-and-half years and Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister, such questions do not arise at all. He further added that his focus was on work and development in response to a question on leadership change and its effect on administration.

Despite clarification pertaining to the issues, the speculations are not doused owing to open statements and expressions of disgruntlement by senior leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. When quizzed about the same, Yediyurappa said that their concerns will be addressed. “I will be holding a division wise meeting with all our legislators," he said.

Referring to financial struggles and challenges owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that the year has been “trial of fire”. Talking about the impact of Covid-19 on the state and its economy, the CM said that state may face a fiscal setback of Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crore and might persist until next budget.

CM Yediyurappa, despite setbacks, is planning to emphasize on development of the state including the welfare of farmers, farm labourers, SC/ST community and backward communities. He also expressed the government’s desire to make Karnataka the most developed state in the country.

Noticing that his desire and dream was to take Karnataka to the first place in the development map of the country, Yediyurappa said all his cabinet colleagues were collectively working towards achieving the goal.

Stating that BJP is strengthening its base across the country including Karnataka, the Chief Minister claimed in the recent Gram Panchayat polls, for which counting took place on Wednesday, more than 60 per cent of BJP candidates won and created history.

According to information, of 5,728 Gram Panchayats, BJP backed candidates have won in the majority in around 3,800 panchayats, he said, as he gave credit to collective leadership for the achievement, while acknowledging efforts of district in-charge ministers, MLAs and party workers.

Though the Gram Panchayat polls don't take place on party symbols, all political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.

Also citing BJP winning 12 out of 15 assembly seats that went for bypolls in December 2019 and the win in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira segments earlier this year, Yediyurappa said these results show that the party has made inroads to the stronghold of opposition parties.

Highlighting his government's management of Covid-19 crisis while also supporting distressed communities, he said, it also ensured that development works continued despite the pandemic.

"Our government has topped in attracting FDI even during Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 95 proposals worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore have been received," he said.