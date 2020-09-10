Brutal murder caught on camera in Chennai, 34-year-old hacked to death

Eight people have surrendered to the Red Hills police on Wednesday in connection with the case.

news Crime

A 34-year-old man was hacked to death by a group of men in Chennai’s Pulianthope on Tuesday night. Around eight people have surrendered in connection with the case before the Red Hills police station on Wednesday after the ghastly incident was caught on camera. Police said that the man was identified as E Ramesh Babu, a history sheeter, and added that personal enmity was the reason behind the murder.

A video purportedly from the crime scene is doing the rounds on social media. The horrific CCTV footage shows children standing near their homes, running away as a man is being chased by five others. The five men push the victim down and repeatedly hack him till he lies motionless. The accused then fled the spot. Two of the accused were seen wearing a helmet.

According to reports, Ramesh Babu was returning home on Tuesday and while he was crossing Gurusamy Nagar at 9.30 pm, a group of men attacked him with knives. The man tried to flee, but received multiple stab wounds and succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Trigger warning: Graphic visuals

The police suspect that the history-sheeter was killed due to personal enmity. The police, using CCTV footage of the crime, immediately registered a case and began a search for the accused persons.

The police identified eight men involved in the crime as Vijyakumar (31), Vigneshkumar (26), Sankar (40), Abinesh (24), Surya (26), Rakesh Kumar (25), Sathya (24) and Sarathkumar (30). Even as they were searching for the accused, the eight people surrendered before the Red Hills police.

The Red Hills police handed over the accused to Basin Bridge police and further investigation is ongoing.

Recently, on September 6, a five-member gang had hacked an auto driver to death since the latter hit the two-wheeler of the main accused under the jurisdiction of the Mangadu. The victim Madhavan was hacked by five persons identified as V Surya, R Saravanan, N Suresh and S Rajesh.